Expect mostly cloudy skies Monday with afternoon temperatures back in the low 70s.
Monday's forecast
- High temperature: 72°
- Normal high: 54°
- Chance of rain: 10%
What you need to know
Our above-average temperatures will continue in metro Atlanta with highs in the 70's for much of the week.
It'll stay mostly dry today and Tuesday with scattered rain (and a few storms) returning Wednesday through the weekend.
While it's warm now, colder temperatures return to metro Atlanta by Sunday.
7 Day Forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.