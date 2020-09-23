Expect mostly cloudy skies Wednesday with highs in the low 70's.
Overview
- High temperature: 74°
- Normal High: 80°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know
It stays dry on Wednesday. The remnants of Beta arrive on Thursday with rain likely during the afternoon through at least Friday morning. Anywhere from 1-3" of rain is possible in north Georgia.
7 Day forecast
More weather
