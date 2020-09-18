Expect mostly cloudy skies in Atlanta Friday with afternoon temperatures in the low 80's.
Overview
- High temperature: 80°
- Normal high: 82°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know
We'll see mostly cloudy skies Friday and Saturday, but it'll stay dry. Mostly sunny skies will return Sunday and last for much of next week!
We have a big pattern change in metro Atlanta with cooler temperatures starting this weekend. Low temperatures will drop into the 50's starting Sunday morning, and also last through much of next week.
7 Day forecast
More weather
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.