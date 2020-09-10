Expect mostly cloudy skies in Atlanta Thursday with an isolated afternoon or evening shower and highs in the mid 80's. Rain chances will start to increase this weekend, with scattered rain and storms.
Thursday:
- High temperature: 85°
- Normal high: 84°
- Rain chance: 20%
What you need to know
You'll notice an increase in humidity Thursday. An isolated shower or storm will pop up between 2-9 p.m., but the coverage of rain will be low Thursday at 20%.
Rain chances will gradually increase through the weekend with scattered rain likely Saturday and Sunday.
7 Day forecast
More weather
