Saturday was warm in Atlanta hitting 70 degrees and it was 75 and tied the record in Athens. Today will not be as warm and closer to normal and even cooler in parts of northwest Georgia with showers around.
Sunday Forecast:
Cloudy skies, not as warm with a few scattered showers. Highs in the low to mid 60's.
- High temperature: 63°
- Normal high: 59°
- Chance of rain: 20%
What you need to know
A wedge of cool air may reach at least northeast and east Georgia, and could extend all the way back to the Atlanta Metro. Look for mostly cloudy skies with highs ranging from the mid 50s in northeast Georgia to the mid-upper 60s southwest of Atlanta. It will likely be in the low to mid 60s in Atlanta.
Rain is likely for part of the day on Monday as a front passes through north Georgia. The best chance of rain in northwest Georgia is in the morning/midday. In Atlanta and Middle Georgia the best chance of rain is in the afternoon/evening.
Expect much cooler weather on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 50s. More rain is likely on the Wednesday. It could be steady depending on the exact track of the storm moving out of the Gulf of Mexico.
