While most of us will stay dry, an isolated pop-up shower or storm is possible this evening with highs in the upper 80's.
Friday's summary
- High temperature: 86°
- Normal high: 85°
- Chance of rain: 20%
What you need to know
Today will be mostly dry, although an isolated shower or storm is possible in the afternoon and evening before sunset.
The coverage of afternoon and evening storms will increase to 40% on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 80's.
We'll stay in a warm and humid pattern through the beginning of next week with scattered afternoon and evening storms.
