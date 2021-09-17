Expect mostly cloudy skies in metro Atlanta Friday with scattered afternoon showers and evening showers.
Friday's forecast
- High Temperature: 79°
- Normal High: 84°
- Chance of Rain: 40%
What you need to know:
We'll remain in a humid weather pattern in metro Atlanta with daily rain chances this weekend through the middle of next week.
The best chance of rain each day will be in the afternoon and evening hours, during peak heating. No severe weather is expected, but an isolated afternoon storm will also be possible.
A cold front will move through north Georgia next Wednesday (which is the first day of Fall), which will lead to mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures for the end of next week.
Tropics
The 15th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season may form in the next couple of days. The National Hurricane Center is watching multiple disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean. None are a threat to the United States at this time. The next named storm will be called Odette.
7 Day Forecast
