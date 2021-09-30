Another pleasant day ahead, with increasing clouds through the morning and a dry afternoon.
Thursday Forecast
Warm and dry with mostly cloudy skies.
- High Temperature: 85°
- Normal High: 80°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know
Outside of a few showers Saturday and Sunday in the mountains, it will stay dry through the weekend with highs in the 80s. Showers move in late Sunday and Monday with an approaching cold front.
7 Day Forecast
