Another pleasant day ahead, with increasing clouds through the morning and a dry afternoon.

Thursday Forecast

Warm and dry with mostly cloudy skies.

Today
  • High Temperature: 85°
  • Normal High: 80°
  • Chance of Rain: 0%

What you need to know

Outside of a few showers Saturday and Sunday in the mountains, it will stay dry through the weekend with highs in the 80s. Showers move in late Sunday and Monday with an approaching cold front. 

Rain Chances

7 Day Forecast

More content

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.