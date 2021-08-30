Ida will move through Mississippi as a tropical storm today, and pass northwest of Georgia in the midweek. Showers and t-storms are likely tomorrow, with a low risk of spin-up tornadoes.
Monday Forecast:
Mostly cloudy to cloudy. Warm and humid. A few afternoon & evening showers and thunderstorms are possible, mainly in west Georgia.
- High temperature: 87°
- Normal High: 88°
- Chance of rain: 30%
What you need to know
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for North Georgia beginning tomorrow and lasting through Wednesday morning. Up to 4" rain possible.
Scattered rain moves in overnight tonight and it will be a rainy morning commute. The center of Ida will pass over Tennessee, but north Georgia will be on the eastern side of the circulation and close enough to get a few bands of rain mainly during the day on Tuesday. Some of the rain bands will contain thunderstorms with a low risk of spin-up tornadoes.
The shower/storm threat diminishes on Wednesday, and less humid air arrives late in the workweek. It looks pleasant through next weekend.
Click here for updated information on Hurricane Ida as it approaches the Gulf Coast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.