Scattered rain and storms will continue through the early evening in the North Georgia Mountains. Metro Atlanta will see low rain chances tonight. Rain chances will increase Friday, before drier weather returns this weekend.
Friday Forecast:
Hot and humid. Afternoon showers and storms.
- High temperature: 88°
- Normal High: 88°
- Chance of rain: 40%
What you need to know
The weekend will be relatively dry with only stray t-showers both Saturday and Sunday.
TROPICS:
Tropical Storm Ida became a tropical storm late Thursday afternoon. The storm is expected to become a strong Category 2 hurricane before making landfall Sunday along the Louisiana coast.
The remnants of this storm may bring us rain late Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. We will be watching closely as it develops. Stay tuned for updates.
