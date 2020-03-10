Wednesday Forecast
Cloudy skies and a few showers in the morning give way to sunshine and warm temperatures in the afternoon.
- High: 72°
- Low: 56°
- Chance of rain: 20%
What you need to know:
Clouds build back in Thursday and rain chances increase into the weekend. It stays warm with highs near 70 through Friday, falling into the low 60s Saturday and Sunday.
