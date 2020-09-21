Expect mostly sunny skies in metro Atlanta Monday with afternoon temperatures in the 70's.
Overview
- High temperature: 73°
- Normal high: 81°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know
Fall has arrived! While Autumn technically begins Tuesday, cooler temperatures are already with us in metro Atlanta. Nice weather will continue in metro Atlanta through Wednesday with plenty of sun, cool mornings and pleasant afternoons.
By Thursday, moisture from what's left of Tropical Storm Beta will move into metro Atlanta and produce scattered rain for us through the weekend.
7 Day forecast
More weather
