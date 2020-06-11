Expect mostly sunny skies in Atlanta Friday with 80's for highs and lower humidity.
Friday Forecast
- High temperature: 85°
- Normal high: 86°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
The beautiful weather continues through the rest of the week and into the weekend.
A tropical wave moves along the Atlantic Coast this weekend, bringing very heavy rain to the Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida coastlines. We will see little to no impact from this system.
