Expect mostly sunny skies Thursday with lower humidity and highs in the 80's.
Thursday
- High temperature: 85°
- Normal high: 86°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
The cold front moving through Wednesday night will usher in less humid air for the end of the workweek and the weekend.
The next best chance of rain in metro Atlanta will be a slight chance on Monday.
