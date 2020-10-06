Expect another nice day in metro Atlanta Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and afternoon temps in the 80's.
WEDNESDAY FORECAST
- High Temperature: 83°
- Normal High: 76°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know
We'll see plenty of sunshine through Thursday with highs jumping into the mid 80s.
Clouds increase Friday and scattered showers arrive Saturday into the weekend as Hurricane Delta approaches.
Hurricane Delta is forecast to make landfall Wednesday morning near Cancun as a strong Cat 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 155mph. It will continue into the Gulf and makes landfall again along the Louisiana coast on Friday as a major Category 3 Hurricane. The remnants will bring Georgia scattered rain on Saturday and Sunday.
7 Day forecast
More weather
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.