Expect mostly sunny skies in metro Atlanta Friday with hot afternoon temperatures in the low 90's.
Overview
- High temperature: 91°
- Normal high: 86°
- Rain chance: 20% (mountains)
What you need to know
Friday will mark the beginning of a great holiday weekend in metro Atlanta with plenty of sunshine through Labor Day.
An isolated shower is possible in the mountains Friday, but metro Atlanta will remain dry.
The next best chance of rain in Atlanta will be next Tuesday.
