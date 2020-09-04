Expect mostly sunny skies in metro Atlanta Friday with hot afternoon temperatures in the low 90's.

Overview

  • High temperature: 91°
  • Normal high: 86°
  • Rain chance: 20% (mountains) 

What you need to know

Friday will mark the beginning of a great holiday weekend in metro Atlanta with plenty of sunshine through Labor Day.

An isolated shower is possible in the mountains Friday, but metro Atlanta will remain dry.

The next best chance of rain in Atlanta will be next Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.