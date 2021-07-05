Expect mostly sunny skies Monday with afternoon temperatures in the low 90's.

Monday's forecast

  • High temperature: 90°
  • Normal high: 90°
  • Chance of rain: 0% 

What you need to know

Atlanta is expected to hit 90 degrees today for the first time since June 18. We'll also see higher humidity today, so while nice outside, it may feel uncomfortable for some.

Tropical Storm Elsa is not expected to directly impact metro Atlanta, but higher moisture will lead to higher rain chances for us starting Wednesday.

