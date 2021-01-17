Expect sunny skies in Atlanta Monday with afternoon temperatures in the low 50's.

Monday's Forecast

  • High temperature: 51°
  • Normal high: 52°
  • Rain chance: 0%

What you need to know

Scattered flurries are possible in the higher elevations of the northeast Georgia mountains tonight after 9 p.m. through the overnight hours. Little, or no accumulations are expected.

It'll stay dry in metro Atlanta tonight through much of next week. There's a chance of a few sprinkles Wednesday morning with higher rain chances Thursday into Friday.

7 Day Forecast

