Expect sunny skies in Atlanta Monday with afternoon temperatures in the low 50's.
Monday's Forecast
- High temperature: 51°
- Normal high: 52°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know
Scattered flurries are possible in the higher elevations of the northeast Georgia mountains tonight after 9 p.m. through the overnight hours. Little, or no accumulations are expected.
It'll stay dry in metro Atlanta tonight through much of next week. There's a chance of a few sprinkles Wednesday morning with higher rain chances Thursday into Friday.
7 Day Forecast
