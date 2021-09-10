Expect mostly clear skies this afternoon with temperatures in the low 80's. It'll remain nice through the entire weekend.
Friday's forecast
- High Temperature: 83°
- Normal High: 85°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know
Enjoy a taste of Fall this weekend with cool mornings and pleasant afternoons.
Despite lows in the low 60's in Atlanta (and upper 50's in the suburbs) over the weekend, high temperatures will be near 90 degrees by Monday!
It'll stay dry in metro Atlanta until mid-week, with a slight chance of rain back by Wednesday.
7 Day Forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.