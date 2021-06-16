Expect mostly sunny skies in Atlanta Wednesday with lower humidity and afternoon temperatures in the upper 80's.
Wednesday's forecast
- High temperature: 87°
- Normal high: 87°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
Drier air in north Georgia will make for a pleasant Wednesday in metro Atlanta with lower humidity. We'll see plenty of sunshine for the rest of the week with higher moisture returning this weekend.
A tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to become a tropical depression by Friday. This tropical system will bring rain to the middle Gulf Coast this weekend and eventually to metro Atlanta by Monday.
Click here for the latest tropical weather forecast.
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.