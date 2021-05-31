Expect mostly sunny skies in Atlanta on Memorial Day with warmer afternoon temperatures in the low 80's.

  • High temperature: 82°
  • Normal high: 84°
  • Chance of rain: 0% 

After an unusually cool weekend, afternoon temperatures are back to near-normal for Monday afternoon. Temperatures will continue to warm in to the upper 80's through mid-week.

It'll stay dry through Wednesday, but increasing moisture will lead to higher rain chances starting Thursday through the weekend.

