Expect mostly sunny skies in Atlanta on Memorial Day with warmer afternoon temperatures in the low 80's.
- High temperature: 82°
- Normal high: 84°
- Chance of rain: 0%
After an unusually cool weekend, afternoon temperatures are back to near-normal for Monday afternoon. Temperatures will continue to warm in to the upper 80's through mid-week.
It'll stay dry through Wednesday, but increasing moisture will lead to higher rain chances starting Thursday through the weekend.
