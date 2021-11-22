Expect clearing skies throughout the morning and afternoon with highs in the low 60's and a breezy, northwest wind.
Monday's forecast
- High temperature: 60°
- Normal high: 63°
- Chance of rain: 20% before 9 a.m.
What you need to know
After some morning showers, the rain is over in metro Atlanta through Thanksgiving Day!
Tuesday will be the coldest day of the season with lows in the upper 20's to low 30's and highs only in the 50's!
We'll see plenty of sunshine through Thanksgiving Day with highs on Thanksgiving in the low 60's.
7 Day Forecast
