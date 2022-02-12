A big change is coming for the second half of the weekend. A strong cold front moves through Georgia Saturday night into Sunday bringing much colder conditions for Sunday and Valentine's Day.
Sunday Forecast
Clouds early then becoming mostly sunny. Windy and cold. Gusts 25-30 mph possible. Temps in the 30s in the morning and 40s in the afternoon but it feels colder because of the wind.
- Forecast High: 49°
- Normal High: 58°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know:
The temperature falls all the way to the 20s to low 30s by dawn on Monday under clear skies with a diminishing wind. After a cold start on Monday, it will bounce back to the low to mid 50s - a few degrees cold for this time of the year. It will be cold Monday evening, so dress warmly if you're going to dinner with your sweetheart.
The temperature quickly moderates in the midweek. Look for highs near 60 on Tuesday. It will be in the mid 60s on Wednesday as dry weather continues. Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Thursday as a cold front passes by early Friday. It will stay in the 60s on Thursday, and if rain holds off it may get to 70.
It turns cool again by late Friday heading into next weekend. Expect highs in the 50s next weekend.
7 Day Forecast
