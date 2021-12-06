The rain is coming to an end as a cold front continues to push through Georgia. Tonight, we'll see clearing skies after midnight, as much colder temperatures move in. Temperatures early Tuesday morning will be 10-20 degrees colder than they were Monday morning. Get those coats ready!
Tuesday Forecast:
Chilly morning! Mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. Rain moves in late Tuesday night.
- High temperature: 53°
- Normal high: 58°
- Chance of rain: 20% PM, rain chances increase overnight
What you need to know
It will stay cool through Thursday, with off and on rain in the forecast. Temperatures heat up Friday/Saturday, but the rain chances continue. We could see scattered storms (Some strong) this weekend. Stay with CBS46 for the latest.
