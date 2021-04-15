Skies will be mostly clear tonight as lows drop to the 40s! Friday will remain dry, but clouds will be on the increase as highs reach the upper 60s and low 70s.
Thursday Night's Forecast:
- Low: 47°
- Normal low: 52°
- Rain chance: 0%
The cooler temperatures will remain through the weekend. Scattered showers are likely throughout the day on Saturday. On top of that, it will be chilly! Highs will only warm to the low 60s.
The rain moves out Saturday, leaving a dry (and milder) Sunday. Looking ahead to next week - the weather looks amazing! No rain to start the week with highs in the low/mid 70s.
