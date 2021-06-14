Isolated thunderstorms are possible late Monday afternoon and evening. A few of the storms could be strong to severe. Much lower humidity arrives on Tuesday with a great stretch of weather ahead.
Tuesday's forecast
- High temperature: 90°
- Normal high: 87°
- Chance of rain: 0%
Mostly sunny, hot, but not nearly as humid. Breezy. No chance of rain!
What you need to know
The weather looks great through the work week with very low rain chances and lots of sunshine. It will not be humid through Friday. Highs will be in the 80s Wednesday and Thursday, and near 90 on Friday. Lows will be in the 60s.
Tropical development is also likely in the western Gulf of Mexico by Friday. Click here for the latest tropical weather forecast.
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.