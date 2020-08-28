Temperatures will stay very hot and muggy through the weekend. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening.
(WATCH: Facebook Q/A with Rodney Harris)
Sunday Overview:
- High temperature: 87°
- Normal high: 87°
- Rain chance: 50% P.M.
What you need to know
A muggy, mostly sunny morning will give way to a hot afternoon with scattered storms. Some storms could become strong but widespread severe weather is not expected. Within the strongest storms, watch out for gusty winds, lightning, and very heavy rainfall.
Timeline
- AM:
Dry but muggy.
- Noon- 1 p.m.
More clouds move in, isolated showers.
- 1 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Pop-up thunderstorms that linger past sunset.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.