It's going to be a beautiful night...and not as cold! Lows will drop to the low 40s in Atlanta, with temperatures dropping to the upper 30s in the suburbs. The warming trend continues tomorrow, with high temperatures near 70 degrees.
Wednesday Forecast:
Partly cloudy and mild! A Gorgeous day!
- High temperature: 69°
- Normal high: 59°
- Chance of rain: 0%
Temperatures will continue to rise this week, with near record breaking heat Thursday and Friday.
The next chance of rain arrives Monday with a cold front. This front will not only bring rain back to the forecast, it will also bring cooler temperatures. High temperatures will return to the 50s on Monday and Tuesday of next week.
7 Day Forecast
