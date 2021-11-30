It's going to be a beautiful night...and not as cold! Lows will drop to the low 40s in Atlanta, with temperatures dropping to the upper 30s in the suburbs. The warming trend continues tomorrow, with high temperatures near 70 degrees.

Tonight

Wednesday Forecast:

Partly cloudy and mild! A Gorgeous day!

  • High temperature: 69°
  • Normal high: 59°
  • Chance of rain: 0%
Wednesday

What you need to know

Temperatures will continue to rise this week, with near record breaking heat Thursday and Friday.

Near Record Heat This Week

The next chance of rain arrives Monday with a cold front. This front will not only bring rain back to the forecast, it will also bring cooler temperatures. High temperatures will return to the 50s on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

7 Day Forecast

More content

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.