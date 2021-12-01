Very warm weather continues into the weekend in north Georgia. Record high temperatures in the mid 70s are possible Thursday and Friday.
Thursday Forecast:
Mostly cloudy early in the day then mostly sunny. Near-record warmth in the afternoon. The record high for the date is 74°.
- High temperature: 72°
- Normal high: 59°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
Friday may be the warmest day until spring arrives. Expect highs in the low to mid 70s! It will stay relatively warm through the weekend. Saturday will likely be above 70 again. It will be in the 60s on Sunday.
Showers are possible Sunday night into Monday morning as a cold front brings cooler temps early next week. The temperature will be near 60 on Monday and in the 50s on Tuesday. It does not look like the very cool weather will stick around for very long.
7 Day Forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.