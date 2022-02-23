The temperature jumped into the mid 70s on Wednesday and it may soar even higher on Thursday. Near record warmth is expected in the mid to upper 70s. A cold front moving through on Friday will bring cooler weather for the weekend.
Thursday Forecast:
Early clouds, then partly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Record high temperature in Atlanta is 79° set in 2018. Cloudy at night with a few showers possible by dawn on Friday.
- Forecast High: 78°
- Normal High: 60°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know:
A front moving through on Friday will bring scattered showers in the morning. It will turn cooler in the afternoon and evening as the temperature falls from the low to mid 60s through midday to the 50s and then 40s in the evening.
Expect a chilly start to the weekend with lows near 40 on Saturday morning. It looks mostly cloudy and dry on Saturday, with highs near 60. Showers and temps in the 50s are likely on Sunday. The best chance of rain is in the morning and midday.
It does not look like it will get terribly cold early next week. Highs will be in the 50s on Monday then in the 60s midweek with dry weather expected.
7 Day Forecast
