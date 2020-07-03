Expect partly sunny skies Saturday with isolated showers in the afternoon, mainly in the mountains. Highs climb into the low 90s.
Saturday's Forecast
- High temperature: 90°
- Normal high: 89°
- Rain chances: 30%
What you need to know
Isolated to scattered afternoon thunderstorms cannot be ruled out over the weekend, especially in the mountains, but most of the time it will be dry. Expect highs near 90 and high humidity.
There is an increasing risk of rain next week. A storm system near the Florida Panhandle will drift north and bring high rain chances through the week.
