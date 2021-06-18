Expect a mostly sunny Friday with increasing clouds later this evening. It'll stay dry with highs in the low 90's.
Friday's forecast
- High temperature: 92°
- Normal high: 88°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
Friday will be another nice day in metro Atlanta, although it will be hot! As a tropical system tracks closer to Georgia this weekend, we'll see rain increasing in metro Atlanta Saturday night through Sunday.
Rain chances will remain high for the beginning of next week with the passage of a cold front. Drier weather will return Wednesday.
Click here for the latest tropical weather forecast.
