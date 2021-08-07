Expect pop-up storms to continue in metro Atlanta through sunset with partly cloudy skies Sunday.
Sunday's forecast
- High temperature: 89°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 20%
What you need to know
Sunday will be mostly dry, although an isolated late-afternoon or evening shower isn't impossible.
We'll stay in a hot and humid pattern for much of next week with a daily chance of a pop-up storms in the afternoon and evening.
7 day forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.