Expect pop-up storms to continue in metro Atlanta through sunset with partly cloudy skies Sunday.

  • High temperature: 89°
  • Normal High: 90°
  • Chance of rain: 20% 

Sunday will be mostly dry, although an isolated late-afternoon or evening shower isn't impossible.

We'll stay in a hot and humid pattern for much of next week with a daily chance of a pop-up storms in the afternoon and evening.

