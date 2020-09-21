Fall arrives at 9:30 a.m., and it will do so with cool and dry weather over north Georgia. It will get milder this afternoon as it stays dry. Look for rain, which could be heavy, later this workweek.
TUESDAY FORECAST
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Mild in the afternoon with a lighter breeze than the past few days.
- High temperature: 74°
- Normal High: 80°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know
It stays dry with more clouds on Wednesday. The remnants of Tropical Storm Beta arrive on Thursday with rain likely during the afternoon through at least Friday morning. 1-3" of rain is possible in north Georgia. Rivers, creeks and streams will rise again, and if there is 2-3" of rain, more minor flooding is possible by midday Friday.
The weekend forecast is somewhat uncertain. Showers cannot be ruled out, but it is trending drier than it looked earlier this week. It will be seasonable with highs near 80. Lows will be in the 60s.
7 Day forecast
