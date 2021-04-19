Expect a nice and seasonable start to the workweek. It will get a bit warmer on Tuesday before a sharp cooldown with windy weather on Wednesday.
Monday Forecast:
Sunny, breezy and mild with highs in the low 70s
- High: 72°
- Normal High: 73°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know
There will be a few more clouds on Tuesday, but the weather will warm into the mid 70s during the afternoon. A strong cold front moves through early Wednesday. Expect a windy and cool day, with temps struggling to get much above the low 60s. It will be cold (for late-April) Wednesday night as the temperature dips into the 30s to low 40s by dawn on Thursday. Cool weather continues through Thursday night. Clouds will increase on Friday with temps climbing back to near 70.
The next best chance of rain in north Georgia is early next weekend. It looks like Saturday could be rainy, with dry weather returning on Sunday. Still a long way to go on that forecast.
