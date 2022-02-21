Monday Forecast

Clouds increase after sunrise. It stays dry through lunch, but showers move in through the afternoon and continue through the evening. 

Today
  • Forecast High: 59°
  • Normal High: 60°
  • Chance of Rain: 70% afternoon/evening

What you need to know:

Warm Week Ahead

Warmer weather arrives on Tuesday. It looks dry and partly cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s! Rain is likely Wednesday morning, but generally mostly dry and very warm weather continues through Thursday. A cold front pushes through Friday and chilly air returns for the weekend.

7 Day Forecast

