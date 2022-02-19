The weekend will end with more sunshine on Sunday. Clouds roll in on Presidents' Day and a few showers are possible. The upcoming week looks warm, but there will be at least a couple of showery stretches. 

Sunday Forecast

Cold early, then a bit milder in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

True Hourly Temps Tomorrow.png
  • Forecast High: 60°
  • Normal High: 59°
  • Chance of Rain: 0%

What you need to know:

Look for mostly cloudy skies on Monday with a few showers possible in the afternoon and early evening. The temperature will slowly rise through the 50s to the low 60s by late in the day. 

Next 6 Lows Fred.png

The middle and end of the workweek will be relatively warm, but also feature a few chances for showers. Right now, Tuesday look mainly dry with highs in the 70s. Showers are more likely on Wednesday with highs again in the 70s. Shower chances may decrease again on Thursday before rising on Friday. 

Temperature Trend Tomorrow Forecast Editor.png
Rain Chances Tomorrow Forecast Editor.png

7 Day Forecast

