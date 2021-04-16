The weekend ends with a fine Sunday in north Georgia. It will stay mild early next before a sharp cool-down in the midweek.
Sunday Forecast:
Partly to mostly sunny. Seasonably mild. Northwest breeze 6-12 miles per hour.
- High: 72°
- Normal High: 73°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know
The workweek begins with seasonably mild weather Monday and Tuesday. A cool shot arrives midweek and lasts for at least a couple of days. Highs may not get out of the 60s Wednesday and Thursday. It looks dry through most or all of the workweek.
The next best chance of rain in north Georgia is early next weekend. After several days with an extremely high pollen count, the number of tree/grass pollens in the air fell a bit on Sunday morning.
