A front is moving south of our area and ushering in dry air for the weekend. It will be breezy and seasonable with a blend of clouds and sun. Expect a cool start on Saturday followed by a warming trend towards the end of the weekend.
FRIDAY FORECAST:
Clouds and fog early, then becoming sunny later this morning. Clouds will build this afternoon. Breezy. Skies clear and temps fall overnight.
- High Temperature: 74°
- Normal High: 72°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know
We have a great weekend ahead with plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. It will be cool early Saturday before the temperature reaches the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. Expect it to be in the mid to upper 70s on Sunday.
A front approaching from the west on Monday may trigger showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening. The storm looks potent over the Plains on Sunday, but the brunt of it is not expected to reach north Georgia.
7 Day Forecast
