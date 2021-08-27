Friday Forecast:
Hot and humid. Scattered t-storms from 4-9pm, especially south and east of Atlanta.
- High temperature: 90°
- Normal High: 88°
- Chance of rain: 40%
What you need to know
The weekend will be mostly dry with partly cloudy skies Saturday and cloudy to mostly cloudy skies Sunday.
TROPICS:
Tropical Storm Ida is south of Cuba and will strengthen into a hurricane as it makes its way into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. The storm is expected to become a MAJOR Category 3 hurricane before making landfall Sunday along the Louisiana coast.
The remnants of this storm may bring us rain late Tuesday and Wednesday. We will be watching closely as it develops. Stay tuned for updates.
