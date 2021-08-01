The 11-day heat wave may end on Monday with temps possibly coming just short of 90. It will be in the 80s for the rest of the week, with scattered showers and t-storms popping up, but most of the time it will be dry and less humid.
Monday Forecast:
Partly sunny, cannot rule out a stray shower or thunderstorm. Very warm, not quite as humid. A better chance of showers and t-storms at night.
- High temperature: 88°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 30%
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the midweek. Most of the time it will be dry and not as hot/humid as last week. Highs will be in the 80s and lows will be in the 60s to near 70 between Tuesday and Friday. It may get back to near 90 next weekend.
The tropics are still quiet as we roll into August. No tropical storm development is expected this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.