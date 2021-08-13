Friday Forecast:
Hot and Humid. Partly cloudy through the day, with only a few isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
- High temperature: 92°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 30%
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Scattered afternoon thunderstorms return Saturday, and Sunday we will see increasing clouds and tropical t-showers in the evening. Right now, it looks like we will see the biggest impacts from Fred next Tuesday in the form of heavy rain and possible spin-up tornadoes.
Tropical Update:
Tropical Depression Fred is tracking north of Cuba and is expected to strengthen to a Tropical Storm before reaching the Florida Keys early Saturday morning. The storm is expected to track up the Gulf Coast of Florida this weekend, before making landfall on the Florida Panhandle early Monday morning. Computer Models are coming into better agreement and it is more likely that Fred will impact North Georgia Monday and especially Tuesday of next week.
Changes to the storms movement, strength, and speed will determine exactly how much of an impact the storm will have on North Georgia. As of now, it looks like we could see very heavy rain (up to 4" of rain), and a few spin up tornadoes Monday night and Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.