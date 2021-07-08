Thursday's Forecast
Cloudy to partly sunny with occasional showers.
- High temperature: 85°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 40%
What you need to know
Millions of Americans are under a Tropical Storm Warning as Elsa moves up the East Coast. Gusty winds are likely to cause power outages across the northeast through the day tomorrow.
Widespread thunderstorms with heavy rain move through Friday afternoon. A few storms may be strong with heavy rain and gusty winds. The unsettled weather continues through the weekend with scattered t-showers each day.
