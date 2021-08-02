We'll see scattered rain and storms Tuesday, and cooler temperatures. Highs will only reach the low 80s. Highs will remain in the low/mid 80s through Friday.
Tuesday Forecast:
Spotty morning showers. Scattered rain and storms in the afternoon. Much cooler.
- High temperature: 81°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 50%
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
The cooler temperatures will remain all week, with highs only reaching the 80s. Rain chances go down slightly Wednesday and Thursday...but plenty of clouds will keep the lower temperatures in the forecast.
Temperatures warm back up this weekend, with highs near 90 by Sunday.
