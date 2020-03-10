This week will be relatively warm and slightly unsettled with off and on showers all week. We'll see more showers possible Wednesday and Thursday, but most of the day will be dry. Higher rain chances return Friday.
Tuesday Forecast
Mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers in the afternoon. It will be mild with highs in the mid 60s.
- High: 66°
- Low: 57°
- Chance of rain: 60%
What you need to know:
It looks dry most of the day Wednesday and Thursday. It will be relatively warm with lows in the mid-upper 50s and highs not far from 70. Rain chances increase Friday into the weekend, but none of the days look like a total washout. It will turn cooler late in the weekend and early next week.
