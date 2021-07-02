A more comfortable start for most of us this morning with lower humidity levels. It will remain sunny and dry through the entire holiday weekend!
Saturday Forecast
A Cooler start to the morning with lows in the 60s. Lower humidity will make it nice and comfortable for all the runners in the Peachtree Road Race.
Sunny and warm in the afternoon, with highs in the mid 80s.
- High temperature: 86°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 0%
The beautiful weather will continue all weekend! We'll enjoy lower humidity, lots of sunshine, and highs in the mid to upper 80s. The 4th Of July will be warmer, with highs in the upper 80s - but it will remain rain free.
Hurricane Elsa may eventually threaten the US coast next week. It's too early to say if it will go into the Gulf of Mexico, Florida or east of Florida.
