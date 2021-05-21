Temperatures will continue to heat up this weekend, and we hit 90 degrees by Sunday. The heat will continue to build next week, with temps in the 90s every day next week.
Saturday Forecast:
Mostly sunny and very warm
High Temperature: 86°
Normal high Temperature: 83°
Chance of rain: 0%
What You Need to Know:
It will be HOT and dry for the weekend and next week. Highs will reach the mid/upper 80s Saturday. The 90s arrive on Sunday and continue through the majority of next week.
We have our first named storm in the Atlantic! It is Subtropical Storm Ana. An early start to what is likely to be another very active hurricane season. This storm will have no impact on the United States.
