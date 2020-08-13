Rain and thunder continue overnight. Many areas have seen 1-2", so staying off the roadways is to avoid flooding is a good idea.
Friday forecast:
Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and storms throughout the day. Some of the storms could be strong, with heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.
- High temperature: 86°
- Normal Low temperature: 89°
- Rain chance: 80%
What you need to know
We will see additional downpours and thunderstorms through Saturday. Expect a humid/tropical feel with temps in the 70s early and 80s in the afternoon. Sunday will be much nicer- mostly sunny and mostly dry with highs near 90. The dry weather carries into next week.
Tropical Storm Josephine:
Tropical Storm Josephine is the earliest 10th tropical storm to ever form in the Atlantic. Josephine will not have much of an impact on any land as it moves through the Atlantic Ocean. The forecast calls for the storm to weaken early next week. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
