Expect partly cloudy skies in Atlanta Tuesday with low humidity and afternoon temperatures in the low 80's.

Tuesday's summary

  • High temperature: 82°
  • Normal high: 85°
  • Chance of rain: 0% 

What you need to know

Plan on another pleasant day in metro Atlanta Tuesday. By Wednesday, there will be enough moisture back for a slight chance of an isolated, afternoon shower, although most of us will stay dry.

Starting Thursday, an increase in moisture will lead to scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening, which is a pattern that will continue through the weekend.

