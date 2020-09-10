Expect partly cloudy skies in Atlanta Friday with an isolated shower in the afternoon and evening.
Overview
- High temperature: 87°
- Normal high: 84°
- Rain chance: 30%
What you need to know
It'll be a decent Friday in metro Atlanta with isolated showers between 2-9 p.m.
The coverage of rain will increase this weekend. It won't be a washout, but you're likely to get wet at some point this weekend, so keep the umbrella handy.
It looks like we could finally see some cooler weather in Atlanta by the middle of next week, with highs potentially dropping into the 70's.
7 Day forecast
More weather
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.